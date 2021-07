4 p.m. Friday COVID-19 update

YOU’LL SEE THAT IN THE NINE DAYFORECAST HOSPITALS ARE FULL.IS A RISING AND SOME OF THEAREAS TOP DOCTORS ARE OENC AGAINCALLING FOR MASK MANDATESCAMBY’S TONIGHT’S MATT FLEENERWENT.BARBER SHOP TAYOD TO TALK ABOUTREQUIRING MASKS AGAIN.THERE’S PEOPLE I CUT WHEN THEYWERE TEEN AT THE HOOD BARBERSHOP IN THE NORTHLAND MASKS ARESOMETHING TO TALK ABOUT A LOT OFPEOPLE ARE SAYING THAT THEYSHOULD MAKE MASKS MANDATE MASK.AGAIN BARBER LEONARD COORPEKNOWS WAREE SO CLOSE TO THE ENDOF THE PANDEMIC, BUT WHIT CASESRISING THERE’S QUESTIONS.ONCE AGAIN, LET’S SAY WE WEARTHE MASK.LET’S SAY SIX MONTHS THE NUMBERSGO BKAC DOWN.EVERODYBY.TAKE THE BASS BACK OFF.IT COMES BACK UP AGAIN.YOU ARE JUST GONNA BE ONGOINGTHING.THAT’S THESE AREUE QSTIONS THATPEOPLE ARE GONNA HAVE THAT’SABOUT MASKS OR RECOMMENDEDAROUND.NOT MANDATED JOHNSON COUNTY’SHEALTH DIRECTOR SAN MIE AREOLASAYING OUR GOAL IS TO CONTINUETO MAKE DECISIONS THAT PROTECTOUR RESIDENTS USING THE OPTIONSTHAT ARE FEASIBLE AND EFFECTIVE.HOWEVER, WE’RE NOT CURRELYNTCONSIDERING REINSTATING THE MASKMANDATE KANSAS CITY, MISSOURILEADERS HAVE STOPPED SHORT OFCALLING FOR ANOTHER ONE AS WELL.STAY TUNED.I THINK YOU’RE GOING TO FINDMEDICAL OFFICERS ARE GOING TOCALL FOR A REINSTITUTION OF THEMASKED MANDATES MEDICALPROFESSIONALS.MEANWHILE ARE SOUNDING THE ALARMAS BUSINESS OWNERS.TRYO T FIGURE OUT WHAT’S NEXT.I WOULD DO WHATEVER IT TAKES ANDTHAT’S PART OF DOING WHATEVER ITTAKES IS WEAR MASKS.KEEP PEOPLE SAFE.GIVE PEOPLE A PEACE OF MINDKAASNS CITY.MATT CLEANER.KMBC9 NEWS RIGHT NOW TTHA MASKRECOMMENDATION FOR UNMASKEDUNVACCINATED PEOPLE IS IN EFFECTFOR KANSAS CITY, AND IT’S CENISURROUNDING COUNTIES RIGHT NOWIN KANSAS 8.1% OF TESTS ARECOMING BACK.IT WAS 2.9 BEGINNING AT THEBEGINNING OF JULY IN MISSOURI.14.4% OF TESTS ARE COMING BACK.IT WAS A 2% AT THE BEGINNING OFTHIS MONTH.MISSOURI IS LAUNCHING ANINCENTIVE PROGRAM IN HOPES OFGETTING MORE PEOPLE VACCINATEDOTHER STETAS HAVE TRIED SIMILARPROGRAMS, BUT AS KMBC9S MICHEALMAHONEY REPORTS, THERE ARE MIXEDRESULTS.WHAT OHIO AOUNCNNED MILONLIDOLLAR GIVEAWAYS TO INCREASEVACCINATIONS THE RATES IMPROVEDBUT IN ARKANSAS WHERE THEY ALSOSTRUGGLE WITH LOW RATES AND HIGHSPREAD THEIR GOVERNOR RECENYTLADMITTED IN A RADIO SPEECH THEIRINCENTIVES WERE’'T WORKINGFISHING LICENSES AND LOTTERYTICKETS.WE OFFERED WERE WORTH A TRYTHOUGH.WE LEARNED THAT THE INCENTIVEWASN’T EFFECTIVE IN CHANGING THEMIND OF SOMEONE WHO ISN’TALREADY INCLINED TO GET AVACCINATION STARTING AUGUST13TH, MISSOURI WILL 900 PRIZESSPLIT OVER THE EIGHTCONGRESSIONAL DISTRICTS TOPEOPLE WHO HAVE HAD VACCINATIONSBEFORE NOW OR ARE GETTING THEMNOW AND FOR VACCINATED2 1 TO 17YEAR OLDS 10,000 IN EDUCATIONGRANTS, WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FORAIS IS A SWEET SPOT THAT GETSAS MANY PEOEPL PRIZES OROPPORTUNITIES TO TO BESUCCESSFUL IN TSEHO DRAWINGS,TBU THERE’S OPPOSITION WHENHEALTH DIRECTOR NO DEAL TWEETEDHIS FRUSTRATION WITH VACCINESKEPTICS.HE WAS PEPPERED WITH ANGRY.SOMETIMES PROFANE REPLIES I ASKYOU TO TURN OFF THE CLUTTER.THE DOOM AND GLOOM SCENAOSRITHAT ARE OUT THERE ACROSS OURSTATE.ALL THE MISINFORMATION IS OUTTHERE INCENTIVES SEEM TO WORK INSOME STATES, BUT NOT AS MUCH INSTATES WITH LOW VACCINATIONRATES LEIK MISSOURI MICHAELMAHONEY.KMBC9 NEWS.THE LOTTERY PROGRAMAS WANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY SINCE THEN165,000 PEOPLE HAVE ENTERED TOWIN AND MTOS OF MISSOUI’S NEWINFECTIONS ARE IN THESPRINGFIELD AREA.CITY IS GETTING SOME HELP WITHTHE CASELOAD BEGINNING TODAY THESTATE SENT 10 AMBULANCES 20MEDICAL WORKERS TWO TEAM LEADERSAND A LOGISTICS SPECIALIST.