Do more workers apply for jobs when enhanced unemployment benefits end?

NEWS"NAT" BY TELLING YOU RESTAURANTOWNERS HAVE HAD A HARD YEAR ANDHALF.HEALTH ORDERS FIRST SHUT THEM.AND WHEN THEY RE-OPENED,STAFINFG THEM BECAME A STRUGGLE."1.23 A LOT OF THOSE MORESENIOR SERVERS DID NOT COMEBACK"NICK TAYLOR IS THE MANAGER OFOSCARS" RIGHT NOW WE CAN'T OPEN FORTWO OF THE DAYS THAT WENORMALLY WOULD BE" BOB SZUTEROWNS WOLF'S RIDGEBREWERY.BOTH OPERATE IN METROCOLUMBUS OHIO.YOU MIGHT NOT LIVE HERE.BUTTHERE IS A GOOD CHANCERESTAURANT OWNERS AND SMALLBUSINESSES NEAR YOU FEELTHE EXACT SAME WAY.THEY WANTTO HIRE PEOPLE, BUT QUALIFIEDAPPLICANTS AREN'T SHOWING UP.IN JUNE, JOB OPENINGS NATIONWIDEWERE AT 9.2 MILLION.ANEW RECORD.RESTAURANT AND BREWERY OWNERSROESRTING TO SOMETHING MANYHAVE NEVER DONE BEFORE.SIGN-ONBONUSES.2.59 $250 BUCKS FOR A COOK ANDWE'VE PAID THOSE.FOR MONTHS, THE COMPLAINT FROMMANY CONSERVATIVE LEADERS ISTHAT CONGRESS IS GIVING WORKERSTOO MUCH MONEY.SINCE THE PANDEMIC BEGAN, $3,200IN STIMULUS CHECKS HAVE BEENHANDED OUT $300 WEEKLY BONUSUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS ARE BEINGDISTRIBUTED UNILT SEPTEMBER 6TH.NOT TO MENTION, MONTHLY CHILDTAX CREDIT PAYMENTS ARE GOINGOUT TO WORKERS WITHCHILDREN FOR THE REST OF THEYEAR.NATIONWIDE, MANY REPUBLICANGOVERNORS CONCLUDED THOSE$300 WEEKLY BONUS UNEMPLOYMENTBENEFITS ARE TOBLAME.EACH ONE OF THESE 26STATES HAS EITHER ENDED THEBONUSCASH PREMATURELY OR ATTEMPTED TOEND THEM BEFORE ALAWSUIT WAS FILED.BUT IS CUTTING THE BENEFITSACTUALLY BRINGING PEOPLEBACK TO WORK?

WELL DEPENDS WHOYOU ASKED.BOTH NICK AND BOB WORK IN ASTATE WHERE THOSE BONUS BEFENITSENDED NEARLY A MONTH AGO."3:30 PRIOR TO THAT I WOULD SAYIWOULD POST AN ADVERTISEMENT ANDGET 1-2 RESPONSES NOW IGET 4 A DAY SO I THINK PEOPLEARECOMING BACK TO WORK." BOBHOWEVER DISAGREES."4:10 WE NEVER BOUGHT INTO THATDIDN'T EXPECT A HOLE FLOOD LOTOF RESUMES AND HAVEN'T SEEN THAT8:02 RIGHT NOW WE COULDABSOLUTELY HIRE 5 PEOPLE IN THEKITCHEN" HE SAYS MANY OF HISDEPENDABLEEMPLOYEES HAVE SIMPLY MOVED ON,USING THE EXTRA CASH AND TIE MOFFTO GAIN NEWS SKILLS "5:20 ONECOOK THAT DID WORKFOR US IS WORKING IN AN AUTOREPAIR SHOP MAKING A LOTMORE MONEY." WHILE IT'S STILLEARLY BOB MAY BERIGHT.ECONMIOSTS FROM OXFORD ECONOMICSAND GOLDMAN SACHS HAVE FOUNDONLY A "MARGINALEFFECT" OF ENDING THESEUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS EARLY.ASIGN THE LABOR MARKET MAY BE ABIT MORE COMPLEX THAN BEFORE." 3 :38 IT'S CHANGING THEDEMOGRAPHICS OF THE WORK PLACE"ROGER GEIGER IS WITH THENATIONALFEDERATION OF INDEPENDENTSBUINESS AND SAYS NO ONEQUITE KNOWS WHAT'GS OING ON.BUT COMPANIES WHO HAVECREATED MORE WORK-FROM-HOMEOPPORTUNITIES HAVE LIKELY HURTBUSINESS THAT NEED WORKERS TOREPORT IN- PERSON."3:07 YOU GOTTA HAVE PEOPLE ATTHAT RESTAURANT AT THE CAR WASH.2:28 PART OF IT IPS EOPLE HAVECHILD CARE ISSUES.PEOPLEHAVE THEIR OWN PERSONAL CONCERNSABOUT WHERE THEY AREINTHE PANDEMIC" JOE ST.GEORGE @JOESTGEORGE2:44-2:53 MANY EMPLOYMENTEXPERTS HAVE SAID THE BEST WAYTO G ETPEOPLE BACK IN THE WORKFORCE IS TOSIMPLY PAY THEM MORE.BUT WHEN YOU TALK TO SMALLBUSINESS OWNERS THE ANSWER ISNOT THAT SIMPLE."6:28 I DON'T WANT TO BE THERESTAURANT THAT CHARGES 40DOLLARS FOR A STEAK" "1:49TRYING TO START AN ECONOMY FROMA COMA IS TOU