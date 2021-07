Dale Nelson receives check from Selena Foundation for Operation SOS

CHANGES BEING IMPLEMENTED BY THETEXAS EDUCATION AGENCY, GO TOOUR WEBSITE KRISTV.COM.{***DBL BOX* *OPERATION SUPPLY OUR STUDENTSIS WRAPPING UP A WEEK-LONG RDOATRIP.CHIEF METEOROLOGIST DALENELSON AND THE REST OF THE CREWJOIN US LIVE FROM THE HEB PLUSON SARATOGA.HEY DALE, HOW’S IT GOING.{***LIVE***{***SOS STILLSTORE**}COMING UP...{***VO**}ONE LOCAL MAN S HADEDICATED HISLIFE TO HELPING HIS BROTHERSND ASIER ISTN ARMS ACROSS THECOASTAL BEND, HIS STORY WHEN WECOME BACK.STORY WHEN WE COASTAL BEND, HISACROSS THE SISTER IN ARMSBROTHERS AND HELPING HIS HISLIFE TO HAS DIDECATED ONE LOCALMAN{***VO*