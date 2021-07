OU TEXAS Leaving BIG 12

RESOLVED TO LEAVE THE BIG 1-2 -AND LIKELY JOIN THE S-E-C..SPORTS DIRECTOR CAYDENMCFARLAND JOINS US WITH THELATEST, ON THE BIGGEST STORY INCOLLEGE SPORTS RIGHT NOW..STILL NO WORD FROM O-U ORTEXAS TODA.Y.BUT..BARRING A LAST SECOND HAILMARY..THIS THING WILL BECOME AREALITY VERY SOON..AND AFTER MORE THAN 100 YEARSOF PLAYING FOOTBALL IN THEPLAINS STATES..THE SOONERS..ARE HEADING TO THE DEEPSOUTH..'S-E-C, S-E-C'..CREDIT CHIP BROWN OF HORNS 247FOR REPORTING THE STORY FIRSTTODAY..HE SAYS O-U AND TEXAS HAVEACTUALLY BEEN TALKI NGWITH THESOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE FOR THELAST SIX MONTHS..THEY ARE EXPECTED TO FORMALLYASK TO BE CONSIDERED FORMEMBERSHIP, NEXT WEEK..KIRK BOHLS OFH TE AUSTINAMERICAN STATESMAN SAYS THEYWILL BE ACCEPTED BY A VOTE OF13-TO-1 -- ONLY TEXAS A&MOPPOSED..THE TIMELINE GOING FORWARD..A MYSTERY..NEITHER SCHOOL, INCLINED TOPAY THE ROUGHLY 76 MILLIONDOLLAR EXIT FEE..COULD STICK IT OUT IN THE BIG12 FOR A VERY AWKWARD TWO ORTHREE YEARS..OR THE THING COULD DISSOLVEBEFORE THEN..FOR THE SCHOOL AND THEPROGRAM..IT'S A MOVE FOR THE FUTURE..ALIGNING ITSELF WITH THEBIGGEST, BADDEST CONFERENCEAROUND..AND LINING ITS POCKETS WITHT-V MONEY, APLENTY..IT'S STABILITY, IN A CHANGINGCOLLEGE SPORTS WORLD..FOR EVERY OTHER SCHOOL IN THEBIG 12 -- INCLUDING IN-STEATRIVAL, OKLAHOMA STATE..NOTHING IS STABLE..WILL THE LEAGUE TRY TO ADDMORE TEAMS --HOUSTON??CINCINNATI??

BYU??..WILL THEY GO LOOKING TO JOINOTHER LGEAUES??

-- THE PAC-12MIGHT MAKE THE MOST SENSE FORTHE COWBOYS..MUCH TO SORT OUT IN THE COMINGWEEKS AND MONTH.S.COMING UP AT 6..REACTION FROM FANS AND COLLEGEFOOTBALL EXPERTS..AS O-U AND TEXAS..

EXPECTED TO