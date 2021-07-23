Celebrity chef Batali, business partners to pay $600,000
New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner Joe Bastianich, and their management group would pay 20 former employees $600,000 "for fostering a hostile work environment that permitted a sexualized culture of misconduct and harassment at their restaurants in New York City."