Celebrity chef Batali, business partners to pay $600,000

New York Attorney General Letitia James announced Friday that celebrity chef Mario Batali, his business partner Joe Bastianich, and their management group would pay 20 former employees $600,000 "for fostering a hostile work environment that permitted a sexualized culture of misconduct and harassment at their restaurants in New York City."
Mario Batali agrees to $600K sexual harassment settlement
