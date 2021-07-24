How Big Is The Dixie Fire, California's Largest Wildfire This year?

Evacuations have been ordered in the Dixie Fire, which is now burning in Butte and Plumas counties.
We wanted to know how big the fire is in relation to the Sacramento area.
The Dixie Fire is now the largest wildfire in California so far this year.
Officials say one wildfire in Northern California is so big it is generating its own weather. The Dixie Fire has scorched over..