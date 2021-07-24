WaPo: This is what Trump's PAC is spending its money on

Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee has raised $75 million in donations so far this year, but despite Trump’s continued support of the sham Arizona election fraud audit, none of the PAC’s money has been used to fund the audit.
Trump's PAC has spent no money on ballot audits as he pushes his election fraud claims, but has funded his flights and other personal expenses, report says
Trump has often pushed the false claim that the election was stolen from him, but the WaPo reports he has spent no money trying to..
Business Insider