RARE BEASTS Movie (2021) - Billie Piper, Leo Bill, David Thewlis, Lily James, Kerry Fox

RARE BEASTS Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: An unhinged romantic comedy about a single mother who finds herself in an unconventional love affair with a charming traditionalist.

Directed by Billie Piper starring Billie Piper, Leo Bill, David Thewlis, Lily James, Kerry Fox release date August 20, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD)