Concerns grow for missing 11-year-old who travelled from Bolton to London

The parents of a missing 11-year-old girl who travelled to London from Greater Manchester have said they are in a “state of shock” and urged her to let them know she is safe.Fatuma Kadir, from Bolton, left home without her parents’ knowledge on Thursday evening before travelling on several trains to get to London Euston at 1.13am on Friday.Detectives say the youngster may have travelled to the capital to pursue her dream of owning a clothing business near Tower Bridge.