Despite pandemic challenges, Lakeside Amusement Park is back open just in time for the end of summer

Lakeside consolidated its hours in part because of the lack of employees.

The plan for now is to remain open all week except for Tuesdays until August 20.

They will likely stay open on the weekends a couple of weeks after Labor Day.