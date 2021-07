Guru Purnima special: Students with Dyslexia share how they learnt 'their way' | Oneindia News

On Guru Purnima we speak to students who have various learning difficulties as they share their academic journeys to show how education can be made, fun, engaging and inclusive, with a simple but significant shift in the way we teach.

#GuruPurnima #GuruPurnima2021 #Dyslexia