Mirabai Chanu wins Silver in weightlifting; India's first medal win in Tokyo Olympics |Oneindia News

Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal and became the first Indian to win an Olympic medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games in the Women's 49kg category.

China's Hou Zhihui secured the gold medal.

