Covid vaccine for children likely by September, says AIIMS chief | Oneindia News

AIIMS chief Dr Randeep Guleria in an interview to a tv channel said tht covid 19 vaccines for children in india are likely to be introduced by the end of september.

He said India might have more than 1 vaccine for children by that time.

