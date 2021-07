THIS WEEKEND: Dirty Heads, reality stars, and a tribute show

This weekend's 'Five Fun Things' list includes reggae, reality tv stars, and a tribute band.

GET OUT AND ENJOY THE HOTSOUTH FLORIDA WEATHER.TONIGHT'S 'FIVE FUN THINGS'LIST INCLUDES REGGAE, REALITYTV STARS, AND A TRIBUTE BAND.WPTVT.A.

WALKER BREAKS IT ALL WNDOFOR YOU.<< T.A.

LETS START WITH SOMEREAEGG!

(T.A.) THIS& IS A GOODONE.

ITSUBLIME WITH ROME TAKE SOTHTTPS:// WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=7ZOK9C_8E4 TIMECODE:1:07“HEY, HEY, HEY.

IVACATION, EVERY SINGLE DAYBECAUSE I LOVE MY OCCUPATIO”.TAKEOT S HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=AEYN5W4_AM“I DONPRACTICE SANTERIA.

I AINKNOW CRYSTAL BALL.

IF I HAD AMILLION DOLLARS IALL” CONT VO (MIX THE TWOVIDEOS) 'THE 'HIGH AND MIGYHTTOUR' - FEATURES DIRTY HEADSAND THEIR CALIFORNIA BROTHERS,SUBLIME, THEY WILL PERFORM AMIX OF HIP- HOP, REGE,GA ANDROCK ALONG WITH THAT LAID-BACK SO CAL ATTITUDE.

THECONCERT WILL BE AT THE ABACOAAMPHITHEATER IN JUPITER ONSUNDAY.

TICKETS START AT $40PLUS TAX AND FEE.

SPLIT(ADLIBS) (HOL) AND YOU HAVETHREE MORE PLACES TO SEE LIVEMUSIC.

(TA) YES, SAL "ETHVOICE" VALENTINETTI.

TAKE VOHTTPS:// WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=WGQT84SPTSM HEIDIKLUMGOLDEN BUZZER RECIPIENT ANDFINALIST OF AMERICATALENT, IS AN ITALIAN-AMERICANCROONER KNOWN BEST FOR HISFLAWLESS VOCALS, LARGER-THAN-LIFE PERSONALITY, AND HISHEART OF GOLD.

SAL WILVEHALTWO SHOWS AT THE BOCA BLACKBOX THEATER TONIGHT.

TICKETSSTART JUST OVER $46 PLUS TAXAND FEE.

TAKE VO HTTPS://WWW.YOUTUBE.M/COWATCH?V=BILV4OBPI8S TIME CODE0:46 MARK (TA) AND STICKINGWITH THE REALITY TV STARS ITJERRY MONTANEZ (MON-TAN-EH-Z).

HE IS A SINGER BESTKNOWN FOR BEING ON LA VOZ (ALATIN VERSION OF THE VOICE).HE WILL BE PERFORMING DURING'LATIN NIGHTS' AT AVOCADOCANTINA, LOCATED INSIDEDOWNTOWN PALM BEACH GARDENSTONIGHT STARTING AT 8 P.M.

ANDRUNNING THROUGH 11 P.M.

TAKEVO HTTPS:// WWW.YOUTUBE.COM/WATCH?V=0F7RRMCUBPK THEN ITBRUCE IN THE USA IN FT.PIERCE.

MUCH MORE THAN JUSTANOTHER TRIBUTE, 'BRUCE IN THEUSA' IS A HIGH-ENERGY, NOTE-PERFECT, AND VISUALLY ACCUTERAMUSICAL EXPERIENCE OF A BRUCESPRINGSTEEN & THE E ST.

BANDSHOW.

THE TRIBUTE LLWI BEPERFORMED AT THE SUNRISETHEATRE TONIGHT AT 8 P.M.TICKETS START AT $37 PLUTAXSAND FEE.

TAKE FS W/ RON WHITEPHOTO (ATTACHED) 5 FUN THINGSTO DO THIS WEEKEND 1.

DIRTYHEADS, AND SUBLIME WITH ROME2.

SAL "THE VOICE"VALENTINETTI.

3.

JERRYMONTANEZ 4.

BRUCE IN THE USA5.

RON WHITE (TA) AND JUST AHEADS UP IF YOU WERE PLANNINGTO HEAD TO THE WEST PALM BEACHIMPROV TO SEE RON WHITE, THOSESHOWS HAVE SOLD OUT WHICH ISUNUSUAL POST-PANDEMIC.

TO GETINFORMATION ON THESE EVENTSHEAD TO WPTV.COM/TASTE C: ANDJUST SO YOU KNOW&TOMORROW&ITDA