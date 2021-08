Kittens chasing their tails in a bowl is beyond adorable

The Black Dog Farm and Rescue in Texas is a family-run sanctuary that has been rescuing and rehoming the most helpless and needy animals for several years.

These two kittens have found a safe place to provide proper nutrition, love, and the opportunity to play and socialize like all kittens should be.

Here, they are just starting to understand how it feels to be warm and safe and play and have fun.

So adorable!