Celebration Of Life Planned For Keith Cooper, Vietnam Veteran Killed During Attempted Carjacking

A memorial celebration for a 73-year-old veteran killed by two teens as they tried to steal his car is scheduled for Saturday.

The celebration of Keith Cooper's life starts at 2:30 p.m.

At Augustana Lutheran Church.

His daughter shared details online saying all are invited to attend, whether they're bringing flowers, candles or just themselves.

The memorial lasts until 5 p.m.

A funeral is planned for Monday.