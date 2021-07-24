Angelina Jolie Scores Victory as Brad Pitt Divorce Judge Disqualified by Appeals Court | THR News

The 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with Jolie that Judge John W.
Ouderkirk didn't sufficiently disclose business relationships with Pitt's attorneys.
The 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with Jolie that Judge John W.
Ouderkirk didn't sufficiently disclose business relationships with Pitt's attorneys.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2nd District Court of Appeal agreed with Jolie that Judge John W. Ouderkirk didn`t..
A California Court of Appeals disqualified the private judge being used in Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's divorce case — here are..