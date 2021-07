Hundreds send cards to World War II veteran for his 100th birthday

100TH BIRTHDAY.25 NEWS REPORTERANDREW LAMPARSKIMADE IT TO HAROLDROM'S BIRTHDAY PARTYTODAY AS FRIENDS ANDFAMILY CELEBRATED HISLIFE OF SERVICE.LKLV INHAROLD RAMM'S FAMILYTELLS ME HE LIKES TO KEEPTHINGS SIMPLE.HE WANTED TO HAVE HISBIRTHDAY PARTY AT GOLDENCORRAL AND ALL HE WANTEDFOR HIS BIRTHDAY.... WASCARDS.---L3--WORLD WAR II VETCELEBRATES 100 YEARSHAROLD RAMM TOLDEVERYONE TODAYWOULD COME.L3--JASON RAMM /HAROLD'S GRANDSONJASON: "HE HAS TOLDUS FOR THELAST FIFTEEN YEARS TT HAHE WAS GONNA MAKE IT TO AHUNDRED YEARS OLD, SOHE'S VERY PROUD TO BEHERE."HIS KEY TO A LONGLI?

FEL3--HAROLD RAMM /WORLD WAR II VETANERHAROLD: "I JUSTWORKED LIKE HELL ANDI JOGGED, THAT'SABOUT ."ITTHE WORLD WAR II VETHAS SEEMINGLY LIVEDDOZENS OF DIFFERENTLIVES.JASON: "THEY RAN AHAMBURGER JOINT INKILLEEN, HE WAS AFARMER, HE WAS ARANCHER, HE RAN AGAS STATION FORSEVERAL YEARS.BUT HOW DO YOUCELEBRATE LIVING 100YEARS?

ALL HE WANTEDWAS RTBIHDAY CARDS.A FEW SOCIAL MEDIAPOSTS TOOK HIS WISH AFEW STEPS FARTHER.HUNDREDS OF SHARESLED TO HUNDREDS OFCARDS FROM AROUNDTHE COUNTRY, ALL FORHAROLD.HAROLD:"THAT'S A LOT OF DAMNCARDS.

AND I DON'T KNOWTHAT MANY PEOPLE."HIS FAMILY DESCRIBESHIM AS HARD WORKINGAND HARD-HDEEADEDICATED TO SERVINGOTHE.

RSHAROLD: "HE'S LIVEDA GREAT LIFE AND HAS BEENSUCH AN ASSET TO MYSELFAS WELL AS TO SO MANYPEOPLE."BUT IF YOU ASK HIM TODESCRIBE HIMSELF,HE'LL KEEP IT SHORT.HAROLD: "HELL, I'M JUSTAN OLD COUNTRY BOY!"AND NOW, HE'S GOT AMOUNTAIN OF RDCATHANKING HIM FOR HISSERVICE AND WISHINGHIM ANOTHER GREATYEAR.HIS FAMILY HAS NO IDEAOW HMANY CARDS HAROLD GOT,BUT THEYRE ESTIMATING ATLEAST 1 THOUSAND, ONCEALL OF THEM MAKE IT IN THEMAIL.IN TEMPLE, ANDREWLAMPARSKI25 NEWSCOULDN'T EVEN SPOT ASINGLE CLOUD IN THESKY THIS AFTERNOON.THAT'S THE HIGHPRESSURE MOVINGOVER TEXAS RIGHTNOW.

THIS WEATHERPATTERN IS ALLOWIN