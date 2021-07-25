Rodney Alcala, so-called 'Dating-Game Killer,' Dies in Prison Sartuday Morning

Officials said convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala died Saturday morning from natural causes in a King's County Hospital.
He was called the "Dating Game Killer" as a result of appearing on the reality game show "The Dating Game."
A convicted serial killer known as the "Dating Game Killer" died early Saturday morning at a hospital near Corcoran State Prison..
Rodney Alcala, 77, was sentenced to death for 1970s five murders but authorities believe he may have killed up to 130 people
Rodney Alcala was sentenced to death in 2010 for five slayings in California, though...