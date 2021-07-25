Rodney Alcala, so-called 'Dating-Game Killer,' Dies in Prison Sartuday Morning
Officials said convicted serial killer Rodney Alcala died Saturday morning from natural causes in a King's County Hospital.

He was called the "Dating Game Killer" as a result of appearing on the reality game show "The Dating Game."