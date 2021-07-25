Agent Cody Banks Movie Trailer

Agent Cody Banks Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: High-school student Cody Banks (Frankie Muniz) wants nothing more than what every other teen wants: to survive the banality of adolescence and become an adult.

But Banks is no ordinary teen; he's a CIA agent.

And, when he's not doing his homework, Banks is on the case, spying on fellow student Natalie Connors (Hilary Duff) in order to get close to her father (Martin Donovan), a scientist who has invented killer nanobots designed to bring down the country Starring: Frankie Muniz, Hilary Duff, Angie Harmon Directed By: Harald Zwart