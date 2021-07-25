The Return Movie (2021)

The Return Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Richard Harmon and Sara Thompson, stars of The CW’s smash-hit series The 100, star in the award-winning supernatural thriller THE RETURN, premiering On Demand and Digital this August.

Rodger returns home from college with two friends to settle the affairs of his recently deceased father.

They begin to experience weird and unsettling occurrences in the house.

Rodger is soon plagued by strange childhood memories about a haunting by a ghostly presence.

These memories boil over into reality culminating in an intense showdown with the terror that has come back.

Directed by BJ Verot, THE RETURN also stars Echo Andersson, Marina Stephenson Kerr, Zoe Fish, Erik Athavale, and Gwendolyn Collins.

Winner of Best Feature at the H.P.

Lovecraft Film Festival, and Best Actor (Richard Harmon) at the New York City Horror Film Festival, THE RETURN premieres August 10 On Demand/Digital from Uncork’d Entertainment.