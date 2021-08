The ancient, earth-friendly wisdom of Mongolian nomads | Khulan Batkhuyag

There's a lot we can learn from Mongolian nomads about how to survive in the years to come, says environmental activist Khulan Batkhuyag.

Taking us on a journey through the country's stunning rural landscape, she shows how Mongolian nomads have survived in remote areas for thousands of years by virtue of some truly incredible, earth-friendly, zero-waste innovations.

There's wisdom here for all of us on how to live more minimally, sustainably and in harmony with Mother Nature.