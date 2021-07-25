I NEVER CRY Movie Clip - Night Out In Dublin

I NEVER CRY Movie Clip - Night Out In Dublin - I NEVER CRY, the second feature from one of the most awarded young Polish directors, Piotr Domalewski (SILENT NIGHT) will be released in Cinemas in the UK and Ireland on 23 July 2021.

The film explores the cruelly ubiquitous loss of a parent through the eyes of a young woman, and prompts the viewer to reconsider their role in the lives of others.

Ola, a rebellious teenager from a small city, sets off to a foreign country on her own.

It will turn out to be the trip of her lifetime, a trip into the unknown, on which she will try to reconnect with her estranged father.

In Ireland, she will come to know a different world and meet people who will change her approach to life.

Inspired by films such as MANCHESTER BY THE SEA and THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, and set-in modern-day Poland and Ireland, I NEVER CRY is a piercing, realistic look at the difficulties faced by families separated by emigration, told against the backdrop of the life of Polish workers abroad.

I NEVER CRY will feature on home video as part of the Montage Pictures range later in the year.