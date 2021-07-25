The Boy Behind The Door Movie Clip - Entering the House

The Boy Behind The Door Movie Clip - Entering the House - A night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby and his best friend, Kevin, when they are abducted on their way home from school.

Managing to escape his confines, Bobby navigates the dark halls, praying his presence goes unnoticed as he avoids his captor at every turn.

Even worse is the arrival of another stranger, whose mysterious arrangement with the kidnapper may spell certain doom for Kevin.

With no means of calling for help and miles of dark country in every direction, Bobby embarks on a rescue mission, determined to get himself and Kevin out alive… or die trying.

Directed by Justin Powell and David Charbonier, who also directed this year’s The Djinn.

Starring Lonnie Chavis (This Is Us), Ezra Dewey (The Djinn), Kristin Bauer van Straten (True Blood), Scott Michael Foster (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Micah Hauptman (Rust Creek).

Premieres Thursday, July 29