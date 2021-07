Veterans group hands out supplies in Richmond

MUCH -- TO SERVE ANDPROTECT OUR COUNTRY.THE "MINORITY VETERANS OFAMERICA" SAY THAT'S THE MISSIONBEHIND THEIR "SUPPLYDROP TOUR."THEY MADE A STOP AT DIVERSITYRICHMONEAD RLIER TODAY...GIVINGOUTNON-PERISHABLE FOOD, FRESH FRUITAND VEGETABLES, AND HYGIENE KITSTO LOCAL VETERANS AND THEIRFAMILIES.THE M-V-A SAYS HISTORICALLY --MINORITYVETERANS FACE ORME BARRIERS INPROVIDE THESE BASIC ITEMS -- FORTHEMSELVES AND THEIR FAMILIES.THAT INCLUDES SERVICE MEMBERSOF COLOR, WOMEN, L-G-B-T-QMEMBERS, AND RELIGIOUSMINORITIES.SO FAR -- THESUPPLY DROP TOUR HAS HELPED MORETHAN 250 U.S. VETERANS.