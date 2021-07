LCA DB Brylan Green Commits to Liberty

LCA defensive back and outfielder Brylan Green Commits to Liberty, to play both football and baseball

THE SUMMER OF COMMITMENTSCONTINUED FOR THE KNIGHTS.HIS TTIME... BRYLAN GREEN... CHOOSINGLIBERTY OVER TULANE ANDWASHINGTON STATE.GREEN IS A 2 SPORTS STAR... ANDWILL PLAY FOOTBALL ANDBASEBALL AT THE NEXTLEVEL... THE FLAMES' COMMITMENTTO HIM IN BOTH SPORTS... WEIGHEDHEAVILY ONHIS DECIONSIIT FACTORED A LOT.

JUST HAVING ARELATIONSHIP WITH BOTH SIDES.FOOTBALL AND BASEBALL.

THAT WASTHE MAIN THING WITH ME.

I'M IN ABLESSING TO BE IN THISPOSITION.

THE FACILITIES WEREEAGRT BUT THE PEOPLE OVER THERE,THEY ACCEPTED ME WITH OPEN ARMS.THEY TREAT ME LIKE FAMILY,THAT'S WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THEM.