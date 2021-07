Lions told to prepare for Springbok backlash after victory in series opener

Warren Gatland has braced his British and Irish Lions for a backlash from South Africa after the tourists seized a 1-0 lead in the series by winning 22-17 at Cape Town Stadium.“They’ll be hurt from this because they’re an incredibly proud nation and world champions.

Next week will be even bigger and tougher I would expect,” Gatland said.