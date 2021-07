Covid-19: India records 535 deaths in 24 hours| Covid-19 vaccinations| Third Wave | Oneindia News

India added 39,742 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 535.The country's overall case load now stands at 3.13 crore, while total fatalities are at 4.20 lakhs.

For the first time, five cases of Kappa variant of coronavirus have been detected in Gujarat.

#Covid19 #Coronavirus #ThirdWave