J&K district magistrates in CBI net| India's arms licence scam| Oneindia News

J&K district magistrates in CBI net| India's arms licence scam

India today lodged a strong protest over drone activities by Pakistan authorities in Jammu areas during a sector commander-level meeting between the Border Security Force and the Pakistan Rangers.

Several district magistrates in Jammu and Kashmir in collusion with arms dealers had issued illegal gun licences going back as far as 2012.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said he expects to receive a message from the BJP high command about his political future today amid speculation about his replacement.

Ahead of the rejig in the Rajasthan Cabinet, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal and party's Rajasthan unit in-charge Ajay Maken met party MLAs and Pradesh Congress Committee members on Sunday.

India added 39,742 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 535.

