Mirabai Chanu's Pizza wish comes true with Domino's pizza for life| Oneindia News

Domino's Pizza announced that they would be treating Chanu to “free pizzas for life”.

The ongoing Tokyo Olympics began on a sweet note for India as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opened the country's tally at the tournament with a silver medal.

#MirabaiChanu #Dominos #TokyoOlympics2020