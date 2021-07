Mia Khalifa announces divorce from husband Robert Sandberg after two years of marriage|Oneindia News

Former adult star Mia Khalifa has announced her divorce from her Swedish husband Robert Sandberg, after two years of marriage.

She and Robert got engaged in 2019.

Mia took to her Instagram account and announced that she has called off her impending reception and said that for almost a year they had been trying to make their married life work, but they fail to overcome the differences.

