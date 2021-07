Yogi Adityanath may contest 2022 election from Ayodhya, sitting MLA supports | Oneindia News

In the run-up to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls in 2022, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath may contest the election from the Ayodhya constituency; DMRC has clarified that only 50 passengers will be allowed in a coach and no standing travel will be permitted; Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa kept people guessing today, about his political future; Kerala on Saturday logged 17,466 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 32,71,530.

