Death row inmate known as ‘Dating Game Killer’ dies at 77

Death-row inmate Rodney James Alcala, also known as the “Dating Game Killer,” has died of natural causes, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
He was 77 years old.
Alcala was given the nickname "Dating Game Killer" for his appearance on the show in 1978.
