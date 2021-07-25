'Jeopardy!' producers are about to pick a new host

LeVar Burton is set to guest host “Jeopardy!” this week, and the show is expected to name a replacement for the late Alex Tebek later this summer.
Oliver Darcy and Claire Atkinson discuss the possibilities.
LeVar Burton is set to guest host “Jeopardy!” this week, and the show is expected to name a replacement for the late Alex Tebek later this summer.
Oliver Darcy and Claire Atkinson discuss the possibilities.
LeVar Burton, Pushes to Become
the Next Permanent, 'Jeopardy!’ Host.
LeVar Burton, Pushes to Become
the Next..