Michigan Matters: Detroit Automotive

Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Rod Alberts, who runs DADA, Doug North, chair of DADA Events, Jason Russ, head of experiential marketing at Stellantis, and Kim Cape, Ford Director of Brand and Integrated Marketing, as each discusses confronting challenges of the pandemic, microchip shortages, changes in consumer buying habits and more.
Michigan Matters: Sports & Theatre
CBS 62 Detroit
Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks with Robert Jamerson, CEO of of Detroit PAL, as he talks about helping young people through..