Rep. Adam Kinzinger Named To House Select Committee Investigating Capitol Insurrection

U.S. Rep.
Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) is joining the House Select Committee investigating the Jan.
6 Capitol insurrection.
U.S. Rep.
Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) is joining the House Select Committee investigating the Jan.
6 Capitol insurrection.
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy decried the 1/6 select committee after Speaker Nancy Pelosi added a second Republican to it.
House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday formally named Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger to serve on a..