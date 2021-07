8-year-old's lemonade stand raised $900 for families of men who died at Faster Horses

Faith Murdock, an 8-year-old Jackson resident, is raising money for the families of Kole Sova, Richie Mays Jr. and Dawson Brown, the men who passed away at Faster Horses from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Her lemonade stand in front of her family home has raised more than $900 in a matter of four days.