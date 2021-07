Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: What is the history and significance of this day | Oneindia News

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed on 26 July annually to commemorate the sacrifices made by the soldiers in the Kargil War.

No doubt the war represents an example of high altitude warfare in mountainous terrain and constitutes significant logistical problems for the counter sides.

'Operation Vijay' an Indian Army mission achieved ultimate success for India and the Air Force called the mission 'Operation Safed Sagar'.

