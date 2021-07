15 Unknown & Interesting Facts About ‘Method Actor’ Manoj Bajpayee

One of the most versatile actors of the Hindi Film Industry, Manoj Bajpayee, is well known for the memorable characters that he has played.

Also known as a 'method actor' he is widely appreciated for his distinct style of acting and unconventional roles.

So what has really gone into the making of this exceptional actor?

Let us take a look.