My Bones Of Glass Won't Stop Me Modelling | SHAKE MY BEAUTY

MODEL, author and disability advocate Ditte Hagelund from Roskilde, Denmark was born with Osteogenesis Imperfecta type 3 - also known as brittle bone disease.

The genetic disorder causes weak bones that break easily, in addition to other symptoms. The 26-year-old has suffered many fractures throughout her lifetime.

Ditte told Truly: “Over the years I have fractured approximately 150 bones, maybe 200, I stopped counting.” The brittle bone disease also means Ditte is only 3ft 3" tall, and mostly uses a wheelchair to get around.

Growing up Ditte struggled with her appearance: “It was difficult, I didn’t look like the others, and I started to feel frustrated about my deformities,” she added.

Three years ago Ditte decided to embark on a modelling career: “Someone told me that it was a pity I was disabled, because if I wasn’t, I could have been a model.

It kind of provoked me.” Becoming a model has helped Ditte overcome some of her insecurities and her confidence has grown ever since.

“I’m starting to see the whole person, and not just my disease, it took me nearly 30 years to learn, so it’s about time." https://www.instagram.com/wheelchick/