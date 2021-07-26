Covid-19: India records marginally lower than yesterday's cases| Coronavirus| Oneindia News
India today added 39,361 fresh coronavirus cases, which is marginally lower than yesterday's count.

The country also reported 416 deaths over a 24-hour period; it had reported 535 deaths a day ago.

