'Shershaah' trailer out now

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani war drama "Shershah" trailer has finally been released.
#shershaahtrailer #sidharthmalhotra #kiaraadvani #captainvikrambatra
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani war drama "Shershah" trailer has finally been released.
#shershaahtrailer #sidharthmalhotra #kiaraadvani #captainvikrambatra
Sharing the trailer, superstar Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt note in remembrance of the Kargil war hero.
Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, the film features Sidharth Malhotra in the title role along with a stellar cast of names like Kiara..