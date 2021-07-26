Tokyo 2020 round-up: Adam Peaty kicks off gold rush for Team GB on day three

After Super Saturday at London 2012, there was Magic Monday in Tokyo as British athletes won three gold medals.Adam Peaty was Britain’s banker and he did not disappoint, romping to victory in the 100 metres breaststroke to become the first British swimmer to retain an Olympic title.Peaty’s success turned into a gold rush in the afternoon when divers Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed a stunning victory in the 10m synchronised platform event before 21-year-old Tom Pidcock dominated the men’s mountain bike race.