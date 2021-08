Mirabai Chanu returns to India; crowd chants 'Bharat Mata ki jai' | Watch | Oneindia News

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu has landed at the Delhi Airport after her successful campaign at the Summer Games in Tokyo last week.

To know more about Mirabai's silver medal win and her other accomplishments, watch: https://youtu.be/wv2BxBVAA18 To see Mirabai Chanu thank fellow Indians for her silver medal win, watch: https://youtu.be/7UFtauDjS9g #MirabaiChanu #TokyoOlympics #SilverMedal