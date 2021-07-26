Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, ZM

Credit: Market News Video
Duration: 01:05s 0 shares 1 views
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, ZM
Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, ZM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 8.7% gain.

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 8.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 7.0%.

NetEase is showing a gain of 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.

Om Group, trading down 5.2%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.5% on the day.

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, MRNA

Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, MRNA

Market News Video

In early trading on Friday, shares of Moderna topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index,..