Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, ZM

In early trading on Monday, shares of Zoom Video Communications topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.1%.

Year to date, Zoom Video Communications registers a 8.7% gain.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is NetEase, trading down 7.0%.

NetEase is showing a gain of 0.5% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Trip.

Om Group, trading down 5.2%, and Walgreens Boots Alliance, trading up 1.5% on the day.