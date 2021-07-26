Skateboarder Nishiya Momiji, 13, Is One of the Youngest Gold Medal Winners Ever

Skateboarder Nishiya Momiji, 13, , Is One of the Youngest Gold Medal Winners Ever.

Skateboarder Nishiya Momiji, 13, , Is One of the Youngest Gold Medal Winners Ever.

Skateboarder Nishiya Momiji, 13, , Is One of the Youngest Gold Medal Winners Ever.

The Japan native took home gold in the women's street skateboarding event.

The Japan native took home gold in the women's street skateboarding event.

The Japan native took home gold in the women's street skateboarding event.

The achievement has made her one of the youngest gold medal winners in Olympic history.

The achievement has made her one of the youngest gold medal winners in Olympic history.

The youngest to ever win gold, American diver Marjorie Gestring, .

The youngest to ever win gold, American diver Marjorie Gestring, .

The youngest to ever win gold, American diver Marjorie Gestring, .

Was only months younger than Momiji when she won at the Berlin Games in 1936.

Taking home the silver medal in the women's street skateboarding event was another 13-year-old, Brazil's Rayssa Leal.

Taking home the silver medal in the women's street skateboarding event was another 13-year-old, Brazil's Rayssa Leal.

Taking home the silver medal in the women's street skateboarding event was another 13-year-old, Brazil's Rayssa Leal.

Funa Nakayama of Japan, age 16, secured the bronze medal.

.

Funa Nakayama of Japan, age 16, secured the bronze medal.

.

Yuto Horigome, also from Japan, took home the gold medal in the men's street skateboarding competition.

Yuto Horigome, also from Japan, took home the gold medal in the men's street skateboarding competition.

Yuto Horigome, also from Japan, took home the gold medal in the men's street skateboarding competition.

This is the first time skateboarding has been a part of the Olympic Games.

This is the first time skateboarding has been a part of the Olympic Games