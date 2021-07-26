Speaker Nancy Pelosi Says 'Deadly Serious' Jan. 6 Probe To Go Without GOP

Unfazed by Republican threats of a boycott, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared that a congressional committee investigating the Jan.
6 Capitol insurrection will take on its "deadly serious" work whether Republicans participate or not.
