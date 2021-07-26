Tips for Processing Your Grief with Compassion, Gentleness, and Empathy | Self-Care for Grief

When faced with loss or trauma, the grief can oftentimes feel overwhelming.

And while it may feel difficult, if not impossible, to focus attention elsewhere, Nneka M.

Okona, author of SELF-CARE FOR GRIEF, makes the case that tuning in to your personal needs via a thoughtful self-care practice can make all the difference in moving forward in a healthy way.

In this video, Nneka discusses her favorite tips for physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual self-care, all designed to help adults facing difficult and distressing situations process their loss with compassion, gentleness, and empathy.

No matter what the circumstances are, SELF-CARE FOR GRIEF has the activities you need to de-stress, stay calm, and even find moments of joy in the most challenging of times.

