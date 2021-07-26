6 Assam Police personnel dead in Assam-Mizoram border, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma | Oneindia News

According to virologists and epidemiologists.

The Delta variant is capable of infecting fully vaccinated people at a greater rate than previous versions; Today, violence broke out at the disputed Assam-Mizoram border; 4 employees of businessman Raj Kundra have turned witnesses in the case involving production and distribution of pornographic films; In view of the improved coronavirus situation, Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from today.

#AssamMizoramBorder #JawansKilled #Covid19