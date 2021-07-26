Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spotted looking loved up while celebrating the singer's 52nd birthday in France

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted snuggled together in front of a cake adorned with sparklers in a glitzy restaurant to celebrate the singer's 52nd birthday.J.Lo looks thrilled to be out partying in public with her actor boyfriend in glamorous nightclub L'Opéra in Saint-Tropez, France on Sunday (25/07).The 'Jenny From The Block' singer stunned in a black midi dress with long sleeves, while the 'Gone Girl' actor kept it casual in a grey shirt.A 'Bennifer' fan was enjoying a friend's birthday dinner at the restaurant that evening, and managed to snap a few pictures before being ushered away by their security.The famous restaurant is a popular haunt for celebs in the summer and was designed by French artist Philip Shangti.'Hustlers' actress Jennifer was pictured sunbathing on a $110-million mega-yacht on Saturday (24/07) with Affleck, 48, as part of their romantic getaway.She posted a series of photos from their boat trip on her own Instagram @jlo, including one of her and Affleck kissing, finally making their long-suspected relationship official.The pair recently rekindled their relationship after Lopez ended her engagement with Alex Rodriguez, 46, after four years together, and Affleck split from actress Ana de Armas, 33.They were initially linked in July 2002 after filming the movie 'Gigli' together as romantic leads, and were engaged that November.But just days before they were due to tie the knot, they postponed their wedding, and ultimately called off the engagement in January 2004.